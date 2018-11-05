The second floor of the 1500 Jefferson Building, which houses several state agencies, was evacuated, and four people were examined at a hospital, then released.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Four people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope sent to the Washington state Capitol campus.
The Olympian newspaper reports that the second floor of the 1500 Jefferson Building in Olympia was evacuated about 10 a.m. Monday.
The building houses several Washington state agencies.
Its HVAC system was secured as investigators from the Washington State Patrol SWAT team and a support team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord arrived to investigate.
The woman followed a self-decontamination procedure after discovering it while she was wearing gloves.
The state patrol said at about 3:30 p.m. Monday that the package had been secured, removed and sent to a lab to determine its contents.
The patrol also said the four people hospitalized had been released.
___
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com