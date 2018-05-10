Share story

By
The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state authorities have seized 50 pounds (23 kilograms) of methamphetamine from a truck registered in Oregon.

The Olympian reports that the drugs were seized on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Lewis County. Authorities searched the truck with a police dog and found 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat and 44 bundles in the box of the truck.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Portland, was arrested and booked on drug trafficking charges.

The seizure is the third recent major bust in the county.

Three men were arrested last week after authorities found more than 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of methamphetamine and heroin in a vehicle.

Last month, authorities seized 126 pounds (57 kilograms) of methamphetamine and other drugs from a semitrailer.

