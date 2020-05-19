The Washington state attorney general has filed consumer protection lawsuits against two gyms, one in Puyallup and one in Arlington, that have remained open despite the state’s stay-home directive.

The suits, filed in Pierce and Snohomish counties on Monday, argue that by flouting the governor’s orders, the gyms are endangering lives and gaining an unfair advantage over competitors that closed, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement early Tuesday.

The business owners —Michael J. Baker and Shane D. Cowhig of Fitness 101 Team Puyallup, more commonly known as Northwest Fitness Co., and Michael and Richard Jellison of Power Alley Fitness, more commonly known as PA Fitness, in Arlington — received multiple warnings that remaining open threatens public health, the statement said.

On Friday, both sets of owners received cease and desist letters as final warnings to cease operating within 48 hours or face a lawsuit.

In addition to the health concerns, the AG’s office accuses the gyms of violating the Consumer Protection Act by gaining an unfair advantage over competitors who are complying with the state’s order to close.

Ferguson’s letter informs both businesses that, if they don’t close within 24 hours, the state will seek monetary penalties as well as the costs and fees of bringing the legal actions. A court can impose monetary penalties of up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Advertising

“We understand the financial impact of Stay Home, Stay Healthy on small businesses, but that does not exempt you from the requirement to remain closed,” the letters read. “The Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is necessary for public health. The COVID-19 virus spreads easily from person to person and the only way to control it, and save lives, is to maintain social distancing, including closing nonessential businesses. By keeping your business open, you are endangering the lives of your customers and your community.”

“It is also unfair to your competitors for you to be open for business while they are complying with the Proclamation and making sacrifices for the benefit of the community,” Ferguson’s letters continues. “… In order to level the playing field and ensure the market is fair for all, you must close your doors.”

The attorney general’s lawsuits are civil actions and don’t prevent local prosecutors from choosing to bring criminal charges, according to the attorney general’s office, which doesn’t have original criminal jurisdiction.

The city of Arlington sent a letter Thursday warning the PA Fitness owners that, because they are operating unlawfully, the city has the right to revoke their business license, impose daily penalties, seek a court order to stop their operation, and refer the case for criminal prosecution, according to Ferguson’s office.