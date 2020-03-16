Washington leaders on Monday called on residents of the state to avoid any unnecessary interactions over the next two weeks, as the state pulls out nearly every measure at its disposal to stem the growth of the novel coronavirus.

“It is time right now for people to assume that they and everyone they meet has been exposed and is potentially infected,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine at a livestreamed news conference, at which reporters listened in on conference lines, to avoid any physical interaction.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced late Sunday that he would be shutting down bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms statewide and banning all gatherings of more than 50 people. The statewide measures are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the governor’s office.

Constantine acted simultaneously to also ban smaller gatherings in King County — including those with fewer than 50 people — unless organizers meet specific criteria for hygiene and social distancing. Restaurants may remain open for takeout and delivery services. The closures will last at least through the end of March, officials said.

“This is bigger than all of us,” Inslee said Monday, comparing the situation to World War II. “All of us have to recognize for the next several weeks, normal is not in our game plan.”

The ban, Inslee said, applies to not only restaurants and bars, but also coffee shops, food courts, barber shops, hair salons, youth sports, theaters and bowling alleys. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and hardware stores will remain open.

Advertising

He asked all employers to plan how, if at all possible, they can avoid having any meetings of any size.

Inslee urged, in the strongest possible terms, people to stay home and avoid social interactions.

The elderly, who are most at-risk from the virus “need to self-isolate starting right now,” Inslee said, saying it could save dozens or hundreds of lives.

Meeting with friends, wrestling with grandchildren, going to a museum — “You just can’t do that anymore,” Inslee told the state’s senior citizens. “This is not a legal statement from the governor, but it is as strong a recommendation as I can possibly make.”

Ignoring the orders is a crime, Inslee said, but the state would only be taking enforcement actions if it sees willful, conscientious disregard of the order.

“We need to rely on our love for each other much more than fear for the law,” Inslee said.

Advertising

He also called on Congress to ease requirements on unemployment insurance to allow more people to collect the emergency aid.

The new requirements are the latest in a rapidly cascading series of actions the state has taken as it tries to slow the growth of the novel coronavirus. The state has been escalating restrictions on a near daily basis, as the count of confirmed infections has continued to rise. On Wednesday last week, Inslee banned gatherings of larger than 250 people in Western Washington. On Thursday he shut down schools in Western Washington. On Friday he banned large gatherings and shut down schools statewide.

“If we don’t take decisive action, the number of people who require medical attention, ultimately, could exceed the capacity of the health care system,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. “We need to impress on everyone the urgency of this situation and the importance of taking both governmental and individual actions.”

The outbreak, Duchin said, is likely to go on for months and it would be several weeks, at least, before they can evaluate the effectiveness of the physical distancing restrictions they’re taking.

As of Sunday, Washington had 769 confirmed cases of the virus, more than twice as many as when Inslee first banned large gatherings, just four days prior. There have been 42 deaths in Washington from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

Governors everywhere are taking similar steps, as the number of confirmed cases continues to grow and has spread to every corner of the country. The governors of Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York, among others, have also shuttered restaurants and at least 32 states have closed schools.

This story will be updated.

Coronavirus resources Coronavirus information and prevention tips: a visual guide

Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home

Keep your phone clean but don't submerge it or bleach it

"Simple, low-tech things": The government's coronavirus advice

Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded

Sign up for breaking news alerts

More on coronavirus »

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.