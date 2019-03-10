One of the measures increases state funding for special education.
OLYMPIA — The Senate has unanimously passed two measures addressing special education.
One that passed the chamber Saturday increases state funding for special education by changing the current cost multiplier applied to calculate the amount of per pupil special-education funding each district receives. By increasing the multiplier from 0.9609 to 1, a school district with $1,000 in per pupil funding would be allocated $2,000 for each special-education student.
An amendment added on the Senate floor adds the same special-education cost multiplier to incarcerated youth who qualify for special education. Senate staff says roughly 500 students would qualify for this additional funding.
The other measure makes several policy changes in regard to special education, including requiring school districts to provide at least one-half day of professional learning on special-education topics and requiring districts to convene an ongoing special-education advisory committee.
Most Read Local Stories
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- Sorry not sorry: Democrats are bailing out Trump, one tone-deaf tweet at a time | Danny Westneat
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- YouTube teen celebrity post ends with panic at Southcenter mall
- Man convicted in rape, prostitution case traced to Seattle homeless encampment
Both bills now head to the House for consideration.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.