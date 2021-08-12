Washington’s state superintendent sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday “strongly encouraging” him to require coronavirus vaccinations for all public school employees, citing the governor’s vaccine mandate for all state workers and hundreds of thousands of health care workers.

Superintendent Chris Reykdal sent the letter just a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all school employees, including private schools, to either show proof of vaccination or be subject to weekly testing.

“With the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 across our state due to the highly contagious Delta variant, students losing precious time learning in-person with their educators and peers because of quarantine or, potentially, school building closures is a real threat,” Reykdal’s letter said.

In the letter, he encouraged the governor to expand his vaccine mandate to public school employees as soon as possible.

“Our school districts are making staffing decisions for fall and negotiating agreements with their labor partners now,” the letter said. “Providing districts with as much notice as possible will help to ensure a smoother implementation of the order for districts and school employees.”

Reykdal’s letter also encouraged the governor to set the same provisions for public school employees as state and health care workers. State employees and health care workers have until Oct. 18 to get fully vaccinated and show proof, or they will lose their jobs. Exemptions are allowed for religious or medical reasons.

