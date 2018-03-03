OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has passed a measure that would require Washington insurers offering maternity care to also cover elective abortions and contraception.

The Senate concurred on changes made in the House to Senate Bill 6219 and passed it on a 27-22 vote Saturday. The measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his expected signature.

In addition to linking abortion coverage with maternity care, the bill would require health plans issued or renewed after Jan. 1, 2019, to provide copayment- and deductible-free coverage for all contraceptive drugs and devices, as well as voluntary sterilization and any consultations or other necessary procedures.