The measure now heads for a final vote in the Washington Senate, which passed the underlying measure last month 29-20.
OLYMPIA — The Washington House amended and passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.
The bill moved on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a “buy back” program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks.
The measure now heads for a final vote in the Senate, which passed the underlying measure last month 29-20.
The move to ban the devices came in response to last October’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured. The ban would make it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks beginning July 1. In July 2019, it would become illegal to own or possess a bump stock in Washington.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Within minutes of each other, state Senate and House agree to shield many of their records from the public
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Former Huskies star Markelle Fultz received $10K from sports agent before arriving at UW, report says
- Massive container cranes, welded to a ship, will cruise through Puget Sound Friday: here's how to watch WATCH