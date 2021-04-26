The population of Washington state grew to 7,614,893 from 6,724,540 in the decade between the 2010 Census and the 2020 Census, which was released today.

That’s a 13.2% increase in population, but it’s not enough for Washington to gain a seat in the House of Representatives. The Census figures are used for reapportioning Congress and legislative seats.

The 2020 Census also showed mean household income statewide in 2019 dollars was $73,775, the mean commute time for people 16 years and older was 28 minutes and that 93.8% of Washington households had a computer.

The newly released Census data also showed that 78.5% of Washingtonians identified their race as white, 4.4% as Black, 9.6% as Asian and 13% as Hispanic or Latino.

Though the Census data will not alter the state’s representation in Washington, D.C., the redistricting committee for the state will still be meeting to decide whether to redraw political boundaries.

Washington will not gain clout in Congress as the once-a-decade reapportionment of the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives plays out this year.

Seven states, led by Texas and Florida, are expected to gain House seats, while 10 stand to lose seats, including California for the first time, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Brookings Institution. Oregon will gain a seat.

The U.S. Census announced Monday that the total population of the United States is 331,449,281 as the country grew at its second-slowest rate in history, 7.4%. The slowest growth was between 1930 and 1940. However, the increase in Washington state’s population contributed to the 9.2% growth in the West as that region and the South increased and East and North portions of the nation decreased in population.

Washington is projected to stand pat, with 10 House seats.

That could take some of the drama out of the state’s 2021 redistricting process, set to begin this month. Unlike a decade ago, when the state was awarded an additional House seat, there will be no need to drastically redraw political boundaries to squeeze in a new district.

Still, political flashpoints loom as Republicans and Democrats prepare to hash out new maps for the state’s 10 congressional and 49 legislative districts, a process controlled by a bipartisan redistricting commission.

A multiracial coalition is demanding the next round of maps stop dividing the Yakama and Colville Indian nations and provide more electoral power to communities of color. Some reformers say the political parties should be removed from the redistricting process entirely.

Above all, some civic activists want to boost public involvement in the decennial map-drawing that follows the U.S. census — a yearlong slog that is typically monitored mostly by self-interested lawmakers, partisan operatives, journalists and other political geeks.

The redistricting committee is made up from two members appointed by the state Democratic party and two from the Republicans.

Joe Fain, a former state senator, and Paul Graves, who served in the state House of Representatives, are the GOP members. The Democratic appointees are April Sims, secretary treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council, and Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, a former state representative.

The members have elected Sarah Augustine as the chairperson and non-voting member. She is executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.

The committee has until Nov. 15 to agree to new boundaries. At least three of four members must agree to the maps. The Legislature can make only minor changes to the commission maps and the governor has no role.

Under state law, districts must be made as equal in population as possible and aren’t supposed to be gerrymandered for partisan advantage or discriminate against any group. They’re also supposed to avoid splitting up cities and other political subdivisions.

The committee is meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.

Watch it here.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.