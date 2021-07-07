Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the lowering of the state of Washington and United States flags to half-staff on Wednesday in observance of the death of Gabriel Forrest.

Inslee said in a news release on Monday, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabriel Forrest and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.”

The release said that Forrest died in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The Washington State Department of Corrections announced that Forrest, 42, died from complications of COVID-19. He had worked at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen since 2002.

According to DOC data as of July 7, 124 staff members at the prison south of Aberdeen have tested positive for the virus, with two deaths. 1,206 incarcerated at the prison have tested positive and five have died.

A memorial service will take place on July 7, 2021, at the Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam at 11 a.m. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.