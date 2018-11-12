Two strike teams consisting of 39 firefighters from King County fire departments have been sent to California to assist with wildfire efforts.

OLYMPIA — Dozens of firefighters from Washington state are being sent to help in the deadly wildfires in California.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz dispatched more than 100 firefighters from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Fire departments in Seattle and elsewhere in King County have also sent crews to help battle the blazes.

Teams in Thurston County geared up over the weekend to help with Southern California fires.

Wildfires have killed 29 people in Northern California and two in Southern California.

Authorities have stepped up searches for bodies and missing people in Northern California where a wildfire has ravaged the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Two strike teams consisting of 39 firefighters from King County fire departments have been sent to California to assist with wildfire efforts.

One of the strike teams is a wildland team led by Seattle Fire Battalion Chief Erik Hotchkiss, the fire department said. The second is a structural engine team led by Battalion Chief Dave McDaniels of Eastside Fire and Rescue.

All of the firefighters have been trained specifically in wildland firefighting, according to a media release from the Seattle Fire Department.

“We are keeping California in our thoughts and are fortunate to have resources here in King County that we can send to help,” said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

Seattle has sent a total of four firefighters. Other departments that have sent personnel to California include Woodinville Fire and Rescue, Seattle Public Utilities Watershed Protection, Valley Regional Fire Authority, Eastside Fire and Rescue, East Jefferson Fire, Shoreline Fire, East Pierce Fire and Rescue, Snoqualmie Fire and Duval Fire.