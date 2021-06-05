VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy who died from starvation in November were arrested Friday in Stockton, California.

The couple, who are in their 50s, will be extradited to Clark County to appear on second-degree murder and homicide by abuse charges, The Columbian reported.

A warrant was issued for their arrests May 28, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The woman, a relative of Karreon Franks and his two brothers, according to court records, legally adopted the children in 2012 in California.

Karreon reportedly had a rare genetic disorder that affected his development, had severe autism and was legally blind, according to court records.

On Nov. 27, the couple took Karreon Franks to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he was pronounced dead 14 minutes later.

Funeral home staff reported “concerns with Karreon’s appearance,” and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and conducted an autopsy, a search warrant affidavit said.

The mother told the medical examiner’s office that Karreon’s brothers were giving him a bath Nov. 27 and that Karreon became unresponsive, the probable cause affidavit states.

The autopsy report, which authorities received in May, found Karreon weighed 61 pounds and showed abnormal bone and hair growth, as well as lesions, likely caused by starvation, court records state.

A hospital nurse had contacted Child Protective Services when the teen arrived. Karreon’s brothers were taken into protective custody the following day, according to the probable cause affidavit.

It wasn’t immediately known if the couple has a lawyer to comment for them.