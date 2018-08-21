The strike hits as Seattle tops the nation for the third year in a row as the city with the most tower cranes in the air.

A union representing Washington state construction engineers and heavy equipment operators has gone on strike after its members rejected a new contract on Monday.

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 302 started the strike as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement on its website. It’s made up of mechanics, surveyors in the construction industry, and stationary engineers, who work in operations and maintenance in building and industrial complexes, according to the Washington State Labor Council.

Union officials said the majority of the membership rejected the contract.

As a result, union members were advised on Monday to observe all safety protocols but then leave on Monday as if it were their last shift.

The decision affects union members working under the Washington Master Labor Agreement between Associated General Contractors of Washington and Local 302, the union said.

“There will be an immediate economic stand down for all Western Washington Master Labor Agreement work,” the union said. “This means that all members of Local 302 working under the Western Washington Master Labor Agreement are expected to withhold their labor, and not report to work, for the duration of the strike.”

Members working under the disputed contract are being asked to report to Bothell Hall at various times Tuesday, depending on job title, to get instructions and assignments.

More information for those affected may be viewed on the union’s website.