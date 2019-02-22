When you switch your clock forward by one hour at the beginning of daylight saving time in two weeks, know this: it could be among the last times.

Washington state lawmakers are considering several proposals to adopt year-round Pacific Daylight Time, ending the twice-a-year switch between it and Pacific Standard Time.

It’s not a new idea. Measures have been introduced in Washington, and other states, to do away with the time change. But this is the first year, according to the sponsor of one of the bills, that it seems to have the momentum to succeed.

For one thing, previous bills proposed the adoption of permanent standard time, which we use in winter. That proved to be an unpopular idea, according to Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside.

What people want is that extra hour of light in the evening rather than the morning, said Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, who is among the sponsors of Senate Bill 5139. A similar proposal, House Bill 1196, is working its way through that chamber.

Voters in California have backed a measure to adopt permanent daylight time. Washington legislators say that could tip the balance for our state.

“What California did changed the conversation,” Hunt said.

The bill is in the Senate’s State Government, Tribal Relations & Elections Committee and is expected to get the votes needed to move forward, he said.

Hunt and other sponsors say it’s critical that the West Coast be unified in their approach to the time change, or the elimination of it.

Oregon and Idaho also are considering the change.

the legislature is proposingBoth bills moving through Washington’s Legislature propose that the observation of year-round daylight time be authorized by Congress.

If Congress does not authorize, legislators are proposing that the state seek approval to change Washington to year-round Mountain Standard Time, which would have the same effect.

Other states are trying to get off the time teeter-totter as well. Florida passed the Sunshine Protection Act last year, and a similar bill will be before the Tennessee Legislature this session.

If adopted, the Washington state bill would go into effect next year.