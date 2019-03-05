Those who bought ground beef with a use or freeze by Jan. 20, 2019, date are being advised to throw it out because it may contain pieces of plastic.

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington Beef is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of ground beef produced on Dec. 27, 2018, because it may contain pieces of plastic.

Those who bought ground beef with a use or freeze by Jan. 20, 2019, date are being advised to throw it out, said Patti R. Brumbachi, executive director of Washington State Beef Commission.

Workers at Washington Beef’s plant in Toppenish, Yakima County, immediately removed 130 cases of the 1, 319 cases — 30,260 pounds — possibly affected, Brumbachi said.

“So the product is not in the stores anymore,” she said. “The only concern is it might be in somebody’s freezer.”

Workers discovered blue plastic in processed beef Jan. 27, and a consumer reported finding plastic in beef the following day, Brumbachi said.

The assorted beef products were sold to 27 customers across 13 states including Washington. Products involved in the recall were not sold through the company’s direct-to-consumer sales channel, according to a Washington Beef news release announcing the recall.

The company has notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Inspection Service.