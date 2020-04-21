Local News ‘Wash your hands’ and ‘We stand together’: signs of a pandemic, seen in Seattle Originally published April 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 21: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 17: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 16: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.