The first local protests were just a handful of people. They gathered in front of the federal building in Seattle and The Cheesecake Factory in Bellevue — Iranian Americans watching with a mixture of rage and hope as the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police sparked a women-led uprising against an authoritarian theocracy.

The protests in Iran haven’t stopped. And they’re also going strong in Washington, home to an estimated 15,000 people with Iranian ancestry, according to 2019 census data.

Momentum quickly built after those first mid-September gatherings, responding to the death of Mahsa Amini, arrested for violating the country’s hijab law. The protests swelled to hundreds and, at one Westlake Park event, thousands. They’ve continued for three months, held almost every weekend, in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and Olympia, mirroring protests around the world.

At a Bellevue park and ride last Sunday, Rezou Bagan raised her fist and shouted the chant that’s reverberated from the streets of Tehran: “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Across the crowded lot, the staging area for a car rally on Interstate 405, demonstrators painted the slogan on cars, many also decked out with Iranian flags from before the 1979 revolution that installed a hard-line Islamic regime.

Some believe a new revolution is overtaking Iran, though those not paying attention may not have noticed an escalation.

“First it was a movement, then it was an uprising, now it’s a revolution,” said Afshin Sepehri, president of the Alefba Group, a Washington nonprofit devoted to Iranian and Persian culture.

At the same time, a violent government crackdown has resulted in the arrests of 18,000 Iranians, the death of hundreds, including dozens of children, and sexual assaults of protesters, according to the United Nations, human rights activists and CNN reporting.

“We want to make sure everyone knows what is happening in Iran,” said Cyrus Parmoo, one of the initial handful to protest locally, driving up from his Gig Harbor home.

Parmoo, a 35-year-old building maintenance supervisor, said government forces fatally shot his cousin during a protest, and his brother was arrested two months ago, with no word of him since.

The effort to raise awareness has been all-consuming.

“Many of us dropped everything we were doing,” said Misha Zadeh Graham, who was 5 when she and her parents, fleeing the 1979 Islamic Revolution, came to Seattle.

“I have been waiting my entire life for this,” she said of what she calls “the biggest women’s rights movement anywhere in the world.”

Zadeh Graham, who designs textiles, housewares and paper goods, created a template for signs people can print and display at protests or in their yards. “It was actually the first time that I had trust in my own hand-lettering in Persian,” said the U.S.-educated designer, 48.

The bold script, splashed across the posters, repeats the now-famous slogan: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

People started asking for shirts bearing the design, so she set up an online store, donating the proceeds to groups supporting Iranian protesters. She aims to give the next round of profits to an awareness campaign in the Seattle area, perhaps billboards or bus signs.

At first, she didn’t publicly associate herself with the designs. Like many in the Iranian diaspora, she feared criticism of the Islamic regime would get back to Tehran and carry consequences, perhaps barring her from visiting.

“But at this point, we all just decided we have to have skin in the game,” said Zadeh Graham, who now links to the store on social media. She’s also noticed that some Washington protesters no longer fear showing their faces at demonstrations, eschewing the pandemic-variety masks some wore early on.

Like Zadeh Graham, members of the Alefba Group put aside other plans to focus on events in Iran. Sepehri, the cultural group’s president, said that while other recent Iranian protest movements eventually dwindled, “everyone has now decided this time is different.”

The group canceled a scheduled October celebration for the Iranian festival Mehregan, and created a committee that meets weekly to discuss how to further the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. While refraining from organizing rallies because of a nonpolitical mission, Alefba’s choir has performed songs celebrating the movement, and the group’s Persian-language podcast devoted an episode to it.

Sepehri, a 48-year-old Bellevue software engineer, also paused online classes he gives on Persian literature. He still lectures online, now connecting ancient literature to what’s happening in Iran. He traces, for example, protesters’ practice of cutting pieces of hair to a similar gesture by the grieving widow of a murdered prince in the epic “Persian Book of Kings.”

As local Iranian Americans come together, they bring their own experiences.

Some grew up in Iran, with firsthand knowledge of the regime’s strict interpretation of religious laws, restricting women’s rights, and its intolerance of dissent. Parmoo, for instance, said he led protests there when he was in his early 20s, and was jailed for two months.

Saghar Amini, 29, a University of Washington student who has organized protests at the school and elsewhere, said she was arrested several times as a teenager in Iran for not wearing a hijab according to morality police standards. She left the country after receiving a deferred sentence of 60 lashes, which could be inflicted if she was picked up by police again.

Homeira Bakhtiari, who has also organized local protests, recalls her mother and an aunt-in-law being detained for a night when she was a child. Wearing hijabs and long dresses, they drew censure because they had rolled up their sleeves walking by the beach.

Even two decades after leaving Iran, Bakhtiari, 50, said she’s affected by the country’s restrictions on women. She fears traveling there on an Iranian passport in case officials don’t recognize her American divorce and require her ex-husband’s permission to leave the country.

What’s happening in Iran is also personal for Iranian Americans who were born in the U.S. and have heard stories about the repressive government from their families, said Shiva Shafii, 31, the child of Iranian immigrants.

Rallying together week after week has deepened bonds, said Shafii, a UW communications staffer. “We’re just finding more comfort and support in each other at home because we can’t be there alongside our cousins and alongside our families, and taking to the streets. So we’re just doing whatever we can here.”

Protesters say they’ve also appreciated non-Iranians who have joined them, as well as the chance to show that Iranian and American people are not at war with one another, no matter the hostility between governments. Witness the jubilation among Iranian and Iranian American activists when the U.S. defeated Iran in the World Cup last month.

But amid the emotional intensity, disagreements have broken out too. A few local protest organizers, especially at the beginning, worked in silos and sometimes clashed. Iranian Americans have argued about tactics, like whether to pressure U.S. officials to implement sanctions against Iran or call for nixing the idea of renewed negotiations with the Iranian regime over a nuclear arms deal.

Accusations face those perceived as regime sympathizers, even those who insist they’re no such thing. Friendships have ended.

Many Washington protesters have coalesced around a group that established itself as a nonprofit called Voice of Iran. It formalized its mission in writing: “Support Iranian uprisings to replace the Islamic Republic with a non-religious system of governance through free referendum.”

Among the group’s stated goals are organizing rallies, creating petitions seeking support from U.S. officials and institutions, and disabling the “propaganda” of Iranian regime supporters in Washington.

Lines are being drawn.

“We do not want reform,” Karla Mohtashemi, 57, one of Voice of Iran’s volunteers, said of the Iranian regime. “We want it to be gone.”