For thrill-seeking roller coaster aficionados, the Pacific Northwest remains something of a dead zone, with just a handful of small regional theme parks — and very few coasters.

But on Thursday, our coaster crunch will ease a bit with the opening of Washington’s first alpine roller coaster park in Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth Adventure Park — about two hours from Seattle — is set at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon, a short walk from Leavenworth’s downtown area.

The park’s main attractions are the alpine roller coaster, a climbing wall, a trampoline and a mining sluice.

The park’s grand opening is at 3:30 p.m. June 1. The park will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays through June 30. The park will then be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week starting July 1.

Advertising

Riders can create their own experience on the alpine coaster, using the brakes on the German-engineered sleds to enjoy scenic views of Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River rapids and Leavenworth. For thrill seekers, you can cruise at full speed of up 27 mph along the track’s three helix circles, drops and curves.

Built on cliffs and steep hills, the coaster track is 2,700 feet long, has a vertical drop of 234 feet and goes up to 35 feet off the ground. The coaster can operate in all weather conditions, in all four seasons, the park said.

Rides on the coaster are $20 for one ride or $48 for three rides, and discounted tickets are available for kids ages 3 to 12.

The park’s 27-foot climbing wall features four lanes and two routes per lane. Climbers will wear a harness attached to an auto belay cable system, and they can choose between four varying levels of difficulty.

For those seeking to get their feet off the ground in other ways, the park’s four trampoline stations allow jumpers to flip and fly up to 20 feet in the air. Bungee cords and safety harnesses will be attached to jumpers, the park said.

At the mining sluice, kids can pan for up to 20 gemstones and treasures.

Both the climbing wall and trampoline are $12, and a bag of rough at the mining sluice is $8.

The park recommends reservations for all attractions, and waivers must be signed electronically. There is no entrance fee to the park, and parking is free.