We’ve officially made it through the winter, which was a little colder and a little wetter than usual, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite a mixed bag of rain, sun and morning fog throughout much of the week, Seattle is expected to see the warmest days of the year so far on Tuesday and Friday when temperatures could reach into the 60s.

The next slug of moisture is already queueing up this Sunday morning–expect rainy weather tonight and Monday. An upper ridge will build on Tuesday with a good chance of a sunny warm afternoon on that day. pic.twitter.com/owwIJRIaMA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 20, 2022

While not too unusual, this week’s warmer temperatures are especially welcome after the chilly weekend. On Sunday, the high was 48 degrees in Seattle, which was the coldest March 20 in Seattle in the past decade, according to meteorologist Dana Felton.

Snow in the mountain passes Monday is expected to transition into rain during the day. River flooding is not a concern, according to the weather service.

After a rainy Monday, Tuesday will be mostly dry and warm in Seattle, Felton said Monday morning. Rain will return Wednesday, before a dry Thursday and Friday ahead of another wet weekend.

Calm conditions could lead to fog in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon on the dry days, he said. Friday will likely be the sunniest day of the week, with temperatures perhaps reaching the low 60s, he said.