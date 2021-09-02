Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire near the South Park Marina early Thursday morning that left one person injured, according to King County Fire District 2.

The individual was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Dallas Avenue South and required assistance from multiple departments to contain. Thirteen boats were caught in the blaze, officials said.

The fire was under control as of 5:39 a.m., according to King County Fire District 2.

#kingcountyfire2 #tukwilafd #pugetsoundfire #seattlefire on scene of a 2 alarm commercial fire in the 1600 block of Dallas Ave S, please avoid the area, pic.twitter.com/LNhxF8iKj7 — Tukwilafd (@tukwilafd) September 2, 2021

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.