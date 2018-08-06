Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots due Aug. 7

The election is mail-only.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.

This year’s ballots are postage paid. You don’t need a stamp to mail it to your county’s elections office.

Get a ballot: If you lost your ballot or never received one, in King County go to kingcounty.gov/elections or call 206-296-8683. In Snohomish County, email elections@snoco.org or call 425-388-3444. In Kitsap County, email auditor@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-7128.

Drop boxes: For locations, go to kingcounty.gov/elections or snoco.org/elections.

More:

• Seattle Times elections coverage

• Voter guide from the Secretary of State

• TVW’s video guide to the election

• Endorsements from The Seattle Times’ editorial board