Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.
The election is mail-only.
Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.
This year’s ballots are postage paid. You don’t need a stamp to mail it to your county’s elections office.
Get a ballot: If you lost your ballot or never received one, in King County go to kingcounty.gov/elections or call 206-296-8683. In Snohomish County, email elections@snoco.org or call 425-388-3444. In Kitsap County, email auditor@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-7128.
Drop boxes: For locations, go to kingcounty.gov/elections or snoco.org/elections.
• Seattle Times elections coverage
• Voter guide from the Secretary of State
• TVW’s video guide to the election
