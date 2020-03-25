Here are some of the Seattle-area and Puget Sound organizations and efforts that are providing support for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can add to the list by filling out the form at the bottom.

The entities marked with a * are tax-exempt nonprofit organizations or fiscally sponsored nonprofits. Nonprofits are also required to file 990 tax forms every year, which are public record, so you can look them up to see where their money goes.

Other organizations on this list are grassroots funds started by groups or individuals; some of them may be in the process of seeking nonprofit status.

Before donating to any charity, you can research it on a charity rating site such as BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator or GuideStar.

According to the governor’s office, volunteering to provide food or services is allowed under the state’s stay-at-home order, as long as volunteers follow all social distancing guidelines.

Blood Donations

Bloodworks NW*

To support Puget Sound blood banks. (bloodworksnw.org)

Children and Youth

Treehouse for Kids*

Online fundraiser to replace “Treehouse Champions” annual fundraising event to support children in foster care. (treehouseforkids.org)

WA-BLOC Feed the Beach*

Serving hot lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays to students and families in Rainier Beach during the school closures. (wa-bloc.org)

Washington Kids in Transition*

Supporting children in the Edmonds School District with food, clothes and hygiene supplies. (washingtonkidsintransition.org)

Westside Baby*

Diapers and basic needs support for babies in Western King County. (westsidebaby.org)

Direct Support

Chinatown International District (CID) Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund*

Direct support for Seattle’s Chinatown International District small restaurants and businesses. (scidpda.org/cidbizrelief)

COVID-19 Survival Fund for the People

Direct support to individuals. (gofundme.com/f/covid19-survival-fund-for-the-people)

Good Farmer Relief Fund*

Relief fund for small farmers in crisis from the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets. (seattlefarmersmarkets.org)

Seattle Artists Relief Fund

GoFundMe organized by Ijeoma Oluo to provide direct support for artists. (gofundme.com/f/for-artists)

Seattle Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund*

Support for community-based organizations that support populations disproportionately affected by the outbreak. (seattlefoundation.org)

Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund

GoFundMe to support basic needs for workers in the restaurant industry. (gofundme.com/f/seattle-hospitality-emergency-fund)

Seattle Music Teachers Fund

GoFundMe for music teachers. (gofundme.com/f/seattle-music-teachers-fund)

Seattle Restaurant Workers Coronavirus Rent Fund

GoFundMe to support basic needs for workers in the restaurant industry. (gofundme.com/f/seattle-restaurant-workers-coronavirus-rent-fund)

Seattle Relief Fund for Undocumented People

Rent fund for undocumented people in the Seattle area. (gofundme.com/f/rent-fund-for-undocumented-people-covid19)

Social Justice Fund NW COVID-19 Crisis Fund*

Supporting grassroots organizations’ responses to the pandemic. (socialjusticefund.org/covid-19-crisis-fund)

Pike Place Market Foundation Community Safety Net*

Supporting individuals who live, work or access services in the market community. (pikeplacemarketfoundation.org)

Food

FEEST*

Free groceries and delivery for families at Chief Sealth, Evergreen, Rainier Beach and Tyee high schools. (feestseattle.org)

Hopelink*

Provides food and social services for families in Redmond, Bellevue, Kirkland, Shoreline and Sno-Valley (Carnation). (hopelink.org)

Intentionalist Takeout and Delivery List

Local restaurants who are offering takeout and delivery. (intentionalist.com/covid-19-takeout-delivery-directory)

Kirkland Nourishing Network

Grocery cards for families and children in Kirkland. (kirklandnourishingnetwork.org)

North Helpline*

Food bank, emergency services and financial assistance in North Seattle. (northhelpline.org)

Seattle Area Food Banks

Map of Seattle area food banks. Many food banks are distributing food for pickup through pre-packed boxes or bags. (seattlefoodcommittee.org)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

100 Million Masks

Providence provides video instructions on how to make masks and face shields. (providence.org/lp/100m-masks)

City of Seattle Protective Equipment Donation Site

Form to donate unused personal protective equipment to front-line workers. (seattle.gov)

Crafters Against COVID-19

Facebook group of sewers making masks to fulfill requests from health care organizations and others. (facebook.com/groups/2559223211033116)

Find the Masks

A list of donation sites across the country for masks and other personal protective equipment. (findthemasks.com)

Refugees and Immigrants Make Gear Against COVID-19

Producing handmade PPE for use by front-line workers. (gofundme.com/f/refugees-and-immigrants-make-100millionmask)

Valley Medical Center*

Seeking manufactured masks, handmade masks, other PPE. (valleymed.org/gift/?)

Your Supplies Save Lives

Donate unused personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by health care workers and first responders. (suppliessaveliveswa.org)

Social Services

ACRS*

Providing a range of in-language support services to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. (acrs.org)

Chief Seattle Club*

Providing food, support, housing assistance to Native American people in the Seattle area. (chiefseattleclub.org)

DESC*

Support for people experiencing homelessness. (desc.org)

East Africa Community Services*

Supporting the needs of the East African community in the Seattle area. Seeking diapers, food vouchers, baby formula, and monetary donations. (eastafricancs.org)

El Centro de la Raza*

Emergency response fund focused on serving the needs of the Seattle-area Latino community. (elcentrodelaraza.org)

Sound Generations*

Seeking donation of sanitizing wipes, to-go boxes, volunteers, etc., for older adults in the Seattle area. (soundgenerations.org)

The Arc of King County*

Providing information and support for people with disabilities on the COVID-19 outbreak. (arcofkingcounty.org)

Volunteer

Northwest Harvest*

Seeking volunteers across Washington to support food distribution. (northwestharvest.org)

Seattle-area COVID-19 Mutual Aid

Form to sign up to volunteer to provide mutual aid in the Seattle area. (facebook.com/covid19mutualaid)

United Way of King County*

Volunteer to support urgent community needs. (uwkc.org)

