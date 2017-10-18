A new exhibit opening Thursday at Seattle Art Museum will feature more than 100 works by the popular American artist Andrew Wyeth. “Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect” is expected to be one of SAM’s well-attended exhibits this year.
