WALLA WALLA — A Washington state man accused of injuring an 8-month-old girl has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 49-year-old Brad Baxter entered the not-guilty plea Monday to a charge of first-degree child assault.

According to court documents, the Walla Walla man stayed the night at his daughter’s house to help look after the baby on March 31.

The child was injured sometime during the night, resulting in a skull fracture, brain bleed and multiple bruises. She was taken to a Spokane hospital.

Baxter is out of jail on his own recognizance, but he is required to check in weekly with his attorney, not leave Walla Walla County and not contact the victims.

His trial is scheduled for February.