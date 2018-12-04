The child was injured sometime during a night when 49-year-old Brad Baxter was visiting to help look after her.
WALLA WALLA — A Washington state man accused of injuring an 8-month-old girl has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 49-year-old Brad Baxter entered the not-guilty plea Monday to a charge of first-degree child assault.
According to court documents, the Walla Walla man stayed the night at his daughter’s house to help look after the baby on March 31.
The child was injured sometime during the night, resulting in a skull fracture, brain bleed and multiple bruises. She was taken to a Spokane hospital.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's big demolition spectacle: How crews plan to pulverize the Alaskan Way Viaduct
- 'So much blood': Son haunted by questions after Renton police's 'shoddy' investigation of his dad's death
- Proof of alien visitors? Artifact from an ancient civilization? The truth is out there — in Seattle WATCH
- Durkan grants longtime associate $720,000 no-bid contract to steer Seattle's light-rail planning
- Police: Woman who fled to Japan after 2011 homicide is booked into the King County Jail
Baxter is out of jail on his own recognizance, but he is required to check in weekly with his attorney, not leave Walla Walla County and not contact the victims.
His trial is scheduled for February.