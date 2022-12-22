Wait times to enter general security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport stretched to over an hour Thursday morning after a “brief security breach” occurred around 7 a.m.

The flySEA app showed wait times for general security upward of 60 and 75 minutes at around 10 a.m. Lines for TSA PreCheck hovered around 5 to 20 minutes, according to the app.

According to Sea-Tac, the security breach is cleared and staff are directing passengers through one general screening line, and then the shortest line after.

The busiest time for people flying out of the airport is between 6 and 11 a.m. and travel numbers are climbing back to pre-pandemic levels, officials say. Sea-Tac’s Thanksgiving travel figures reached roughly 95% of those seen in 2019 and holiday travel is expected to be similarly busy this holiday period.

SEA Travelers, be aware a brief security breach this morning that has impacted lines at security checkpoints. The breach has been cleared, however wait times have increased. 7:05am pic.twitter.com/cCRiBGTaFS — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 22, 2022

Reserve your spot in the general security line

If you have a flight that leaves between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., there’s no need to wait in a line to go through security, according to Sea-Tac spokesperson Perry Cooper.

Last summer, Sea-Tac piloted a “spot saver” program where people can schedule in advance a 15-minute window to go through security during peak morning travel hours. This way, travelers who don’t have TSA PreCheck or another premium service can just walk up during their designated time and skip waiting up to a half-hour in the general security line, he said.

People can reserve a slot up to 72 hours in advance or while at the airport. The program is available at TSA Checkpoints 2, 3 and 5, which lead to all gates.

The program was originally designed so that people could maintain distance and avoid standing in line, Cooper said, but it is now a permanent system and has been expanded to other airports.