MONROE — Evacuees from a wildfire burning west of the Cascade Mountains include a cadre of horses and ponies forced to spend a nervous night in barn stalls at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds.

The staff of an equine rescue organization, Chez Chevaux, and the Golden Owl Riding School brought some 18 horses and four ponies on Saturday to the Monroe fairgrounds, where they’ll stay until it’s safe to return to their home in the path of the Bolt Creek fire.

The wildland blaze forced the organizations to evacuate their shared barn west of Sultan. Index, just ten miles up Highway 2, was dealt a full evacuation order Saturday evening.

“We’re in the line of the fire,” said Richard Bolmgren, one of the founders of Chez Chevaux, which takes in abandoned, beaten, race-worn and homeless horses. “We got all kinds of horses here.”

Their baying and whinnying was interrupted every few minutes Saturday night by the piercing roar of engines from a car race on the other side of the fairgrounds.

Hay had been donated by the attendants of a horse show from earlier in the day, and water was brought to each stall — most of which were shared by two horses.

Later in the night, a group of four ponies — two mothers and two younglings — was frantically ushered into a stall.

By the time the car race had ended and the lights across the fairgrounds were shut off, nearly every horse and pony had settled into their temporary home. They will stay at the fairgrounds until the fire is contained and it’s safe to return home, said Troy Schroder, one of the riding school’s founders.

“Some of these guys have a lot of trauma,” Schroder said. “We made it. Everybody’s alive.”