The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a federal law aimed at keeping Native American adoptees and foster children with their tribes and traditions, a move Indigenous leaders in Washington are celebrating as an affirmation of tribal sovereignty.

Tribes in Washington and across the country also hailed the 7-2 decision upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act as preserving the rights of tribal nations to raise their children and help Indigenous youths maintain a connection to their heritage.

Passed in 1978, the law was created to address the long history of Native children being separated from their families by state child welfare agencies and severed from their tribal communities and cultures.

Under the law, states must prioritize placing children who are members of a federally recognized tribe or eligible for membership first with family members, then with other members of their tribe and then with other Native American foster homes.

“There’s definitely a collective sigh of relief … across Indian Country today,” said Robin Little Wing Sigo, an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe and a member of the National Indian Child Welfare Association board.

“We’ve survived another attack against sovereignty and against our children,” Sigo said.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented. The case marks the third time the Supreme Court has reviewed cases challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act before, most recently in 2013.

In the court’s decision, Justice Barrett wrote the questions and issues raised by the case are complicated, “But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.”

All 29 of Washington’s federally recognized tribes submitted briefs in support of the law to the court, which heard oral arguments in November. Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families officials also called on the Supreme Court to reject the challenge against the law.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a recognition of tribal sovereignty. It also helps restore trust in the federal government and finally closes the door on painful past practices where our tribal children were lost to the system,” said Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Chair Jaison Elkins in a statement.

Among the plaintiffs in the case were a white evangelical couple from Texas, Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, who argued the Indian Child Welfare Act is unconstitutional because it discriminates against Native American children and non-Native families by prioritizing placements on the basis of race.

But under federal law, tribes are sovereign nations, with its citizens representing a political group rather than a racial group, tribal leaders argued. If the court ignored that distinction and overturned the law, tribes feared the legal foundation for tribal rights would be jeopardized, threatening the legitimacy of a slew of federal regulations and agreements between the U.S. government and tribes over water and land rights, health care, gambling and more.

“This cynical challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act was not just an assault on the integrity of tribal nations, it ignored the benefits to Native children of growing up with connections to their tribal communities,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement Thursday.

When the Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted, 25% to 35% of all Native American children had been separated from their families, according to studies conducted by the Association on American Indian Affairs in 1969 and 1974.

Most were placed with non-Native families or in residential boarding schools and forced to stop speaking their language and practicing their traditions as part of targeted campaigns by the U.S. government and religious leaders to eradicate Indigenous culture and identity.

“When Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act, it was to correct the wrongdoings of taking children away to assimilate them and get them to forget their connections to tribes, it was a process to get rid of Indian people in general,” said Sigo, who also is a foster mother.

By 1975, about three in four Native American children in Washington custody were located off reservation. Today, Indigenous children still enter the state’s child welfare system at a disproportionately high rate. A state report found that in 2018, American Indian and Alaska Native children were 80% more likely to be reported to Child Protective Services than white children.

Generations of Native families have endured “historical trauma caused by the threat of our children being taken away from us,” said Lummi Nation Chair Tony Hilllaire in a statement.

“At Lummi Nation, our children will carry on our culture, language and songs, and the ICWA is essential to protecting our Lummi way of life,” he said in a statement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association submitted a brief to the Supreme Court in support of the law, noting the kinship care the law prioritizes produces significant benefits for children’s health and well-being.

“ICWA provides a clear, sensible mechanism for preserving family and community connections,” the organizations wrote, adding that the law is a “gold-standard child-welfare policy.”

Upholding ICWA marks the protection of “all the revitalization and all the healing we’ve done over the last 40 years,” Sigo said. “To keep those families intact, to keep those tribes intact, to make sure those kids keep that connection to tribes … and continue to heal that intergenerational trauma.”