The Washington State Department of Transportation is set to resume charging late fees and penalties for unpaid tolls beginning March 1.

WSDOT suspended the fees for unpaid tolls and penalties in June 2021. The department announced in December it would in March bring back $5 late-payment fees for missing the due date and civil penalties of $40 per trip on tolls that go unpaid for 80 days.

“The most important thing to note is even if the trip in the toll lane happened several months ago, these tolls are accurate and valid,” WSDOT said online.

For Pay By Mail customers with unpaid tolls, the timeline for receiving a $5 late fee and/or a $40 civil penalty depends on the due date for the unpaid toll, according to WSDOT.

For unpaid tolls with a due date before March 1, WSDOT will charge a $5 late fee if the bill remains unpaid.

For unpaid tolls with a $5 late fee already applied, WSDOT will charge a $40 civil penalty for each unpaid toll.

If a toll is unpaid for 30 days, the unpaid toll will be reapplied at the higher Pay By Mail rate ($2 more per toll). After March 1, drivers have until their next statement date to make a payment before unpaid tolls are reapplied at the higher rate and a $5 late fee is charged, according to WSDOT.

“That said, it’s best to take care of any unpaid tolls now to avoid paying an extra $2 for each unpaid toll and a $5 late fee per bill,” WSDOT said.

Pay By Mail drivers can save $1.75 for each unpaid toll by opening a free Good To Go! account. Drivers can also waive fees or penalties with the one-time penalty forgiveness program.

Bills are mailed to a vehicle’s owner registered with the Department of Licensing. If you drove on a toll road and never received a bill, ensure that the address on your vehicle’s registration is current.

If you’ve lost your toll bill or are unsure whether you received one, contact the Good To Go! customer service center with a name, address of the vehicle’s registration and license plate number at mygoodtogo.com.

For Good To Go! customers, WSDOT sends monthly notifications to account holders with unpaid tolls and urges drivers to check their account regularly.

To avoid fees, WSDOT advises all drivers to make payments as soon as possible.

A high call volume is expected once WSDOT begins charging late fees March 1. People with questions can call the customer service team at 866-936-8246 or find ways to manage their account at st.news/wsdotaccount.