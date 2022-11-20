Washington State Patrol officers were involved in a shooting following a carjacking of a semi on Interstate 5 near Lacey on Friday, but authorities have so far released few details about what happened.

The patrol said Friday afternoon a pedestrian had “carjacked a semi-truck and rolled it,” then refused to exit the cab of the truck.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for hours and officers were attempting to negotiate with the person, Trooper Robert Reyer wrote on Twitter shortly after 3:30 pm. Several hours later, the state patrol released a statement saying the agency had been involved in a shooting.

The patrol did not provide any details about what led up to the shooting, who was shot, the condition of the alleged carjacking suspect or the condition of the truck’s original driver. The agency directed questions to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which will head up an investigation of the shooting. The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Reyer declined to comment Sunday morning.

The interstate reopened early Saturday morning.