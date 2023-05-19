The annual enrollment window for Washington’s 529 prepaid tuition program, Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET), will close on May 31.

This year, the purchase price of a GET unit — which costs $116.63 — exactly matches the payout value, which provides a unique opportunity to prepay future tuition costs by locking in today’s rates. Once a GET account is open, the last day to add units to an existing account is June 25.

Guaranteed Education Tuition prepaid units will match any increases to in-state tuition costs and can be applied to two- and four-year colleges, trade schools and other forms of career-readiness training.

Visit wastate529.wa.gov for details, charts, planning tools and answers to questions that families may have about the program.

Accounts can be opened online, and the GET Contact Center is available to help at 800-955-2318 or GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov.