The driver of a stolen car caused a four-car collision Saturday evening on Interstate 5 in Kent, then stole the car of a 74-year-old woman, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Detectives are seeking information about the incident, which occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 288th Street.

The suspected carjacker was driving a white car, reported stolen out of Lakewood, when he struck a vehicle in the HOV lane and lost control. He veered across all lanes, causing the collision. Among the cars was a Subaru Legacy, driven by the 74-year-old woman.

The driver who lost control got out of his car and approached hers. She thought he was coming to help, and unlocked the door. Instead, he pulled her from the car and pushed her towards traffic. Investigators say he got in the Subaru and took off.

The woman was unharmed, said Trooper Rick Johnson, who added carjackings are uncommon, especially on I-5.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the carjacking or the location of the Subaru — a 2002 model with a Washington license plate reading 548 NWA — to contact Detective Todd Early at todd.early@wasp.wa.gov.