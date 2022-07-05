LEAVENWORTH — A man from Vancouver, Clark County, died Monday while climbing in the Cascade Mountains south of Leavenworth, the Chelan County sheriff said.

The 44-year-old’s climbing partner said the two were climbing on Icicle Buttress when heavy rain moved in. She said she was lowered to the bottom of the pitch and the man was following when he fell about 100 feet.

She said she heard a noise and saw him fall. She flagged down a Forest Service officer who happened to be in the area, Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a statement.

A sheriffs search-and-rescue crew found him dead from apparent injuries during the fall.

The man’s name will be released after family members have been notified, the sheriff said.