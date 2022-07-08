BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A southwestern Washington man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to 21 days in prison and supervised release.

Jeremy Grace of Battle Ground pleaded guilty in April to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. As part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop three additional charges, KGW reported.

Federal prosecutors said Grace, 38, was among the first wave of rioters to enter the Capitol building. Grace and his father, Jeff Grace of Battle Ground, took selfies inside and outside the Capitol during the insurrection.

Grace by phone told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., that he takes responsibility for his actions that day.

Court records show Grace and his father attended the rally supporting then-President Donald Trump beforehand, traveling and staying with a member of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. The three of them attended a gathering of Proud Boys from around the country on Jan. 5, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 6, Grace and his father joined a large group of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument before walking toward the U.S. Capitol Building, according to federal investigators.

Court records indicate his father is scheduled for a plea hearing July 28.

More than 830 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 320 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges, and over 200 have been sentenced.