LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview grain terminal will pay nearly $1 million after settling a lawsuit with the Columbia Riverkeeper that claimed the terminal operated without necessary permits meant to monitor river pollution.

Export Grain Terminal, LLC., which operates a grain terminal out of the Port of Longview, will pay Seeding Justice $715,000 to benefit water-quality projects after it settled with Columbia Riverkeeper on June 14 in the U.S. District Court.

It will also pay $220,000 to cover the Riverkeeper’s legal costs, The Longview Daily News reported.

The lawsuit claims EGT violated the Clean Water Act by not getting an industrial storm-water permit that would have required it to monitor and report discharges from its facility.

EGT disputed the claims in a statement Wednesday, adding the Department of Ecology told EGT it did not need the industrial permit to operate.

“EGT is committed to be being a good corporate citizens, making operational decisions built on a foundation of ethical leadership, accountability and environmental stewardship,” EGT said.

In the settlement, EGT agreed to get the permit, send quarterly reports of storm-water discharges to Riverkeeper for three years, draft a pollution prevention plan and reroute one of its spouts away from the Columbia River.