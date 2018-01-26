The move is among a series of changes the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) is making in response to outrage over its policy of providing photos and driver’s-license applications to federal immigration authorities.

As of Friday, driver’s-license applications in Washington state no longer ask where a person was born.

A 120-day, emergency rule with the change has taken effect, including also applicants for permits and ID cards, while officials seek a permanent modification to state policy, the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) said in a news release Friday.

The move is among a series of changes the agency is making in response to outrage over its policy, uncovered by a Seattle Times report earlier this month, of providing photos and driver’s-license applications to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That information that can be used to help arrest and deport people.

The release did not say whether the application would continue to note the IDs a person used to obtain a license. Those IDs could include a foreign passport or other documents that might signal someone does not have legal status.

Material from The Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.