Some things aren’t meant to be loaded into a small U-Haul truck — like a full-sized SUV.

People in Okanogan, in north-central Washington, have been seeing a U-Haul with an SUV hanging out of the back for the past couple of days. The only thing keeping it from falling out was a packing strap.

It ended up on two Reddit posts before Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant posted about it being pulled over on Highway 97, north of Okanogan.

Correction: Just north of Okanogan. https://t.co/fjZemoW7eG — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 9, 2022

“I suppose it’s moving season,” Bryant said.

The photo raised several questions about whether the maneuver is actually legal. The driver was cited for failing to secure a load, which resulted in a $139 fine, KXLY reported.

In addition, the driver didn’t have a valid license and the U-Haul was long overdue.

Several people speculated in the comments of Bryant’s post about the damage to both the SUV and the U-Haul. Many believed both would require some repairs before they could be used again.

A former U-Haul manager said it wasn’t the first time he had seen something like this.

“I guarantee the decking is damaged along with the suspension system,” he wrote in a comment to Bryant’s Twitter post. “Going to be costly for the customer if it’s a legal rental.”