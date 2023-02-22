Crews returned Wednesday to the backcountry near Washington’s Colchuck Peak, assessing avalanche hazards at the scene of the snow slide that killed three people over the weekend.

A group of six had been ascending the peak’s northeast couloir on Sunday when the lead climber triggered the avalanche, which is Washington’s deadliest in several years. The slide caught four climbers who slid down the narrow gully, killing two men and a woman. The fourth person survived.

The victims are a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey. A 56-year-old man from New York survived the slide. Their names haven’t been released publicly. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said it planned to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.

The New York man and two other climbers who weren’t caught in the avalanche were able to hike down around 1,000 feet to their base camp near Colchuck Lake, according to a sheriff’s sergeant. A seventh member of the group, who had stayed at camp instead of attempting the climb, hiked out 5 miles in deep snow and contacted authorities for help around 8 a.m. Monday.

The deaths are the first resulting from a Washington avalanche this winter, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, and the state’s deadliest such incident since at least 2014. The avalanche also appears to be the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2020-21 season.

The climbers were attempting to ascend Colchuck Peak, which sits above Colchuck Lake, an extremely popular summer hiking destination. The couloir rises out of Colchuck Glacier, visible above the lake.

According to SummitPost, an online climbing index and forum, the couloir is 1,200 vertical feet. It ranges in width from 50 feet to a narrow choke just 10 feet wide. Two-thirds of the way up the couloir, the route forks. Most climbers attempt the left fork, which reaches a maximum steepness of 60 degrees. Climbing this route requires technical skills for ascending snow and ice, as well as ropes and harnesses for possible rock climbing and rappelling.

Mountain conditions can change daily and even hourly, especially midwinter. Difficult mountaineering routes like the northeast couloir are more commonly tackled in spring when the weather is more favorable for clear, sunny conditions and avalanche risk has largely subsided for the season. Spring weather — especially multiple days in a row of clear skies without new snow and heavy winds — typically create safer climbing conditions.

Northwest Avalanche Center forecasters predicted a “moderate” risk of avalanches above the tree line Sunday in the zone where Colchuck Peak is located, with the danger increasing throughout the day due to high winds.

Anyone venturing into backcountry terrain in the Cascades during winter should consult the daily avalanche forecast at nwac.us while making their travel plans. Signs at popular winter trailheads remind backcountry skiers, snowshoers and climbers to check the forecast before heading out.

