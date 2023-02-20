ORONDO, Douglas County — A Central Washington home is considered a total loss after a controlled burn spread into the building Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived about 4:30 p.m. at the scene 2 miles north of Orondo near Highway 97, crews found a wind-driven fire burning in arborvitaes up a steep hillside directly into a large home, according to a news release from Douglas County Fire District 4.

The home and a vehicle inside its garage were destroyed by the fire. No one was injured.

The initial investigation suggests the fire spread from a controlled burn.

Seven fire agencies and Waterville Ambulance responded to the fire, according to the news release.

The Fire District suggests homeowners keep burnable materials 30 feet from buildings and reduce fire fuels 100 feet from homes.