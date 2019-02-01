By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Investigation into misconduct allegations finds that state Sen. Kevin Ranker violated Senate policies
- ‘Seattle’s best idea’ may need a lifeline — and there’s one hiding in plain sight
- Winter shelters open in Seattle and Olympia in advance of freezing temperatures
- Police investigate Anchorage apartment death as homicide
Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.