Gray skies and a slight drizzle couldn’t dampen the explosion of color and energy exuding from Volunteer Park on Saturday afternoon, as Seattle celebrated its first in-person Pride Month festivities since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Balloons, rainbow crowns, tie-dyed T-shirts and queer pride flags brightened a grassy expanse near the park’s conservatory, which was surrounded by a line of local food trucks, a crowded alcohol garden and a number of activity and nonprofit booths. A wide stage stood at the center of it all, welcoming up performer after performer.

“The word ‘elation’ is pretty accurate,” said Krystal Marx, executive director of Seattle Pride, which hosted the event. “We are just so excited to … be back together after three years of not being able to be with community, not being able to lift each other up and support each other as we fight for our rights.”

She continued, “Being able to provide a space for our community to come together is an honor that we really take seriously.”

Saturday’s celebration marked the first in-person Pride event for many in the crowd, including high school junior Dylan Waggoner, who came out as bisexual during the pandemic. She sat on a picnic blanket with her classmate and self-proclaimed “platonic soulmate,” Ashton Larkin, and Larkin’s mother, Jennifer.

Larkin, decked out in blue and pink eye makeup and a matching striped shirt, came out as trans about five years ago, he said.

“I’ve always felt some way, but I’d always pushed it down as a kid because I was like ‘Every kid feels this way,'” said Larkin, also a junior at Cascade High School in Everett. “They don’t. And I learned the hard way that they do not feel this way. But once my mom exposed me more to the community and I could pinpoint what I really thought I was, it was a big relief.”

Since then, Larkin has become more involved within the region’s queer community, recently getting into cosplay and drag. Despite virtual festivities last year, celebrating Pride felt isolating, Larkin said.

“You always know there are people online, but seeing them in person, being able to see their pride for themselves, is always such a nice feeling,” he said.

On the plus side, he said, he spent the hours holed up in early-pandemic quarantine making patches for a homemade “Protect trans kids” denim jacket he donned Saturday. “Kill the cis-tem,” one patch read.

Others had been attending Pride events, in Seattle or elsewhere, for years.

While trio Becky Wood, Dee Quiggle and Laura LaBadie lounged on the grass, enjoying “drag storytime” and performing artists, they compared the joyful park scene to memories of hiding their sexuality as young adults.

“It’s normalized now, as opposed to when we originally came out,” said 69-year-old Quiggle, remembering her experience coming out in 1974 while living in Columbus, Ohio. “You’d go into a gay bar there and the police would raid it, or come in and harass us.”

Celebrating Pride Month in-person this year is especially meaningful for many in the queer community who have watched recent anti-LGBTQ court decisions and legislation unfold in some parts of the country, Marx said.

“We know there are a lot of politicians or special interest groups that have it out for our community and don’t believe we are worth the same equality and equal rights as everyone else,” she said. “So, a lot of this is coming together to remember what we’re fighting for.”

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would not review a case involving Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, which was sued in 2017 over its anti-LGBTQ+ hiring policy after it declined to hire a bisexual lawyer who applied for a job.

Florida’s governor also recently signed into law new legislation that bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And in May, a federal judge upheld her decision to block enforcement of a new Tennessee law that required businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

“We’ve come really far,” Marx said. “But we’re all still really committed to going further and making sure we all have equal rights.”