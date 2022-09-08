Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Seattle in March 1983 for an afternoon of speeches and visits with Washington state dignitaries. She visited Hec Edmundson Pavilion, held a reception at the Westin Hotel and hosted dignitaries on her private yacht, the Britannia.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Here are pages from the March 8, 1983 edition of The Seattle Times that reported on the royal visit.