A B-52 bomber, built in 1959, is being prepared for transport from Paine Field to the Museum of Flight this weekend. The 170-foot fuselage section of this plane, which was active during the Vietnam War, will be trucked from Everett, down Interstate 405 to Interstate 5 and on to the Museum of Flight early Sunday. There will be a welcoming ceremony at 8 a.m. The plane will be restored and put on permanent display in a new exhibit, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, opening this fall across the street from the Museum.