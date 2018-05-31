A B-52 bomber, built in 1959, is being prepared for transport from Paine Field to the Museum of Flight this weekend. The 170-foot fuselage section of this plane, which was active during the Vietnam War, will be trucked from Everett, down Interstate 405 to Interstate 5 and on to the Museum of Flight early Sunday. There will be a welcoming ceremony at 8 a.m. The plane will be restored and put on permanent display in a new exhibit, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, opening this fall across the street from the Museum.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.