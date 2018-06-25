Access to the rotating glass floor won't be available to the public until mid-July, according to a release from the company.

New footage released by the Seattle Space Needle shows the removal of the final construction panel below the needle.

The video shows breathless images of the sky at dusk as well as the view of Puget Sound, all while workers dismantle the panel from 500 feet above ground.

The $100 million renovation, which has been extensively covered by The Seattle Time, is the first building to ever have an all-glass floor that rotates 360 degrees.

Access to the rotating glass floor won’t be available to the public until mid-July, according to a release by the Space Needle.