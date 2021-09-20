Video footage shows a Coast Guard aircrew hoisting a missing 26-year-old hiker Sunday in Olympic National Park after a search party located him in a ravine near Mount Olson.
A helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, hoisted the hiker, identified as Jerren Fisher, and took him to emergency medical assistance at Olympia Regional Airport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The pilot relayed that Fisher was in “good spirits,” according to the Coast Guard.
Fisher had headed out on a solo hike on the Graves Creek Trailhead on Sept. 8 and he was expected to camp near the area until Sept. 12. A family member reported he was missing when he did not return Sept. 16, according to an Olympic National Park news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.