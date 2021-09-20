Video footage shows a Coast Guard aircrew hoisting a missing 26-year-old hiker Sunday in Olympic National Park after a search party located him in a ravine near Mount Olson.

A helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, hoisted the hiker, identified as Jerren Fisher, and took him to emergency medical assistance at Olympia Regional Airport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#UPDATE: Hoist cam footage of the rescued hiker. The man was hoisted by a helicopter crew from Astoria, #Oregon. According to the pilot, the man was well prepared for the situation he found himself in. @OlympicNP pic.twitter.com/qQnRzF6UKO — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 20, 2021

The pilot relayed that Fisher was in “good spirits,” according to the Coast Guard.

Fisher had headed out on a solo hike on the Graves Creek Trailhead on Sept. 8 and he was expected to camp near the area until Sept. 12. A family member reported he was missing when he did not return Sept. 16, according to an Olympic National Park news release.

