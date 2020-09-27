Two cars appeared to hit multiple revelers over the course of an hour late Saturday as a crowd gathered to watch the car and other vehicles intentionally spin through a downtown Seattle intersection.

In the first crash, video shared by Cole Miller of KOMO -TV on Twitter around 11:30 p.m. shows a red Mustang spinning through an opening in the intersection near the Space Needle before the car’s back bumper clears through a portion of the crowd.

Later, another red vehicle spinning donuts hits a man in a black sweatshirt who is thrown to the ground.

Despite the shocking scenes, Seattle police say no active investigation is currently underway, and no one who was hit has reported being a victim of the crashes.

Here's the moment that Mustang driver hit those people as well as a car (pretty sure it's a Nissan 350Z)

Several people fell to the ground after being hit by the Mustang as others ran to help them, and the Mustang rolled to a stop.

The man who was hit in the second crash appears to be lifting himself from the ground with the help of others before the video cuts out.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle spinning donuts in the intersection had left or were leaving, said Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesman.

Other vehicles on Saturday also spun through the intersection repeatedly, revving engines and leaving skid marks.

No one has been arrested.