Follow three local women on their journeys through the 2018 Women's March in Seattle.

This week, Seattle Times video journalists asked three women why they planned to march.

Visal Sam arrived in the U.S. as a Cambodian refugee in 1980. Now, she works as a commodity trader and owns a dress shop on Capitol Hill, fulfilling a lifelong dream — yet never forgetting the obstacles she overcame as a young woman.

Indigenous women are more likely to experience violence and sexual abuse than any other group in the U.S. Roxanne White is working to raise awareness of these issues with her sisters in the group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, which seeks justice for Native American women, many of whose cases remain unsolved.

Doreen McGrath has been organizing workers for decades. And she’s been active in Radical Women, a 50-year-old socialist feminist group, since 1980. Now, she is using those skills to organize the Seattle Silence Breakers, a group of city workers speaking up about sexual harassment and discrimination.