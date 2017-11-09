For your holiday planning ...
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday:
• In Seattle, parking is free on Friday and Saturday.
• Garbage, food and yard waste, and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule.
• Most major banks and credit unions are closed Friday.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
• All post offices are closed Saturday.
• Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday. However, some centers and programs will be open Saturday.
• On Friday, King County Metro Transit bus routes are operating on a reduced weekday schedule, with reduced UW service. Customer service is closed. On Saturday, Metro Transit is operating on its regular Saturday schedule.
• Community, Sound and Everett transit buses are operating on a regular weekday schedule Friday.
• Pierce Transit buses and shuttles are operating on a weekday schedule Friday.
• Kitsap Transit will operate regular weekday service with limited service to PSNS on Friday.
• The Washington State Ferries system is operating on a regular schedule.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.