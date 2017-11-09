For your holiday planning ...

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday:

• In Seattle, parking is free on Friday and Saturday.

• Garbage, food and yard waste, and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule.

• Most major banks and credit unions are closed Friday.

• All post offices are closed Saturday.

• Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday. However, some centers and programs will be open Saturday.

• On Friday, King County Metro Transit bus routes are operating on a reduced weekday schedule, with reduced UW service. Customer service is closed. On Saturday, Metro Transit is operating on its regular Saturday schedule.

• Community, Sound and Everett transit buses are operating on a regular weekday schedule Friday.

• Pierce Transit buses and shuttles are operating on a weekday schedule Friday.

• Kitsap Transit will operate regular weekday service with limited service to PSNS on Friday.

• The Washington State Ferries system is operating on a regular schedule.