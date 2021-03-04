Attention veterans of the Puget Sound! All of you, no matter your age, health or living situation, can now get a COVID-19 shot at any of the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound facilities.

The health care system is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to any veteran enrolled with the VA system. Shots will be available at the American Lake and Seattle medical centers, as well as the Silverdale and Mount Vernon clinics.

The vaccine is offered to veterans who already receive care from the VA. Veterans who aren’t enrolled can check their eligibility on the VA website.

Appointments are necessary. Eligible veterans can call 206-716-5716 or contact their primary care team to sign up.

The VA said on its website that it is continuing to prioritize veterans who are at higher risk for COVID-19 and, therefore, younger and healthier individuals may be scheduled further out.

“We continue to proactively contact Veterans to make vaccine appointments and prioritize Veterans at high risk, who are older, have existing health problems, those living in nursing homes or other group living facilities,” the VA said on its website.