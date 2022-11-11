Veterans Day, a federal holiday to honor current and former members of the armed forces, is Friday.

As many schools, businesses and government entities close for the holiday, here’s what to expect in the region.

King County Metro will operate on a reduced weekday schedule.

Sound Transit is operating on its usual weekday schedule for ST Express buses, the Sounder, the T Line and the 1 Line. However, crews will be working on overhead power systems in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel, so free Link Shuttle buses will replace 1 Line service between the Capitol Hill and Sodo stations Friday through Sunday.

The King County Water Taxi will not operate Friday while Washington State Ferries will operate as normal. At 11:11 a.m. Friday, all operating Washington State Ferries vessels underway will sound their whistles in a tribute to the people who have served in the armed forces, WSF said online.

Most King County government offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

Advertising

Garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule and transfer stations, where residents and businesses can bring their waste, will remain open.

City visitors and residents (including families with Seattle Public Schools students who have the day off) can check out the Space Needle, the Seattle Aquarium, the Woodland Park Zoo and the Seattle Art Museum, all of which are open on Veterans Day. The Museum of Flight in Tukwila is also open Friday and will host a Veterans Day celebration.

Seattle Public Libraries are closed Friday.

All national park sites that normally charge an entrance fee will be free on Veterans Day.

Parks, boat ramps and golf courses and ranges are all open on Veterans Day, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. The Amy Yee Tennis Center and the Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory are also open.

Recreation programs, indoor swimming pools, community centers, teen centers and environmental learning centers are closed. The Green Lake Small Craft Center and the Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center are also closed.

The Washington State Department of Health is also closed.

Current and former military personnel can also find some discounts or free passes to mark the celebration, ranging from a free Brown Bear car wash to a free annual or lifetime pass to visit national parks.