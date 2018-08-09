SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in the 100s are forecast in much of Eastern Washington, raising the threat from wildfires in the region.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Thursday’s high temperatures, mixed with winds and low humidity, create conditions in which wildfires can grow larger.

The largest of several wildfires is a lightning-caused blaze near Twisp, which grew to 22.8 square miles (59 square kilometers) on Thursday, with zero containment

The Cougar Creek Fire, northwest of Entiat, was at 16.7 square miles (43 square kilometers) and was active overnight because of high temperatures.

The Angel Springs Fire near Davenport covers 7.9 square miles (20 kilometers) and was 60 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Starting Thursday afternoon, the DNR says gusty winds could carry embers across containment lines, creating new fires.